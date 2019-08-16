wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Full 2019 King Of The Ring Bracket
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE revealed the bracket for the King of the Ring tournament.
First Round Matches
* Raw: Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe, Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre, Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn, The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
* SmackDown: Kevin Owens vs. Elias, Ali vs. Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
The tournament is set to begin this Monday on Raw and run for multiple weeks. The semi-finals will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 at Madison Square Garden while the Finals will be held on Sept. 15 at Clash of Champions.
The 2019 #KingOfTheRing kicks off on Monday’s #RAW, and we now have the FULL BRACKET for the prestigious tournament. #WWENow pic.twitter.com/Gb9gLYXQRu
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2019
