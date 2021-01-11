WWE Reveals Lineup For CES 2021

WWE will take part in CES (Consumer Technology Association) this year, which will be all digital due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have announced several speakers and panels, which you can see below.

* Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30am ET – “Trends Shaping the Future of the Fan Experience”

Featuring WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMaon, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert; Moderated by Sports Innovation Lab CEO & Co-Founder Angela Ruggiero

* Tuesday, January 12 at 1pm ET – GM Inflection Lounge

Featuring WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, GM Senior Vice President of Innovation & Growth Alan Wexler, Activision Chief Creative Officer Pelle Sjoenell; Moderated by Vox Media Senior Vice President of Insights & Innovation Edwin Wong

* Tuesday, January 12 at 2pm ET – “From Technology Investor to Entertainment: A Career Journey Deep Dive”

Featuring WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen; Moderated by The Female Quotient CEO Shelley Zalis

* Thursday, January 14 at 3pm ET – “Future of TV & Streaming: Programming Strategy, Advertising, Multi-Platform Packages”

Featuring WWE Studios Senior Vice President & Head Susan Levison, FOX Entertainment Sales Executive Vice President Suzanne Sullivan, Samsung Smart TV Service Business Senior Vice President of Product Sang Kim, BBC Studios Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Franchise Business Management Beth Clearfield, Nielsen General Manager of Audience Measurement Scott Brown, Laugh Out Loud President & Chief Operating Officer Thai Randolph; Moderated by Altman Salon Partner Jonathan Hurd

* Thursday, January 14 at 3:35pm ET – “WWE and Re-imagining the Fan Experience”

Featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Chief Marketing Officer Brian Flinn; Moderated by Variety Digital Editor Todd Spangler

You can find more information on the event here.