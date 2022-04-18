wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Lineup For European Tour Events In Newcastle and Leipzig

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Drew McIntyre Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced four matches for upcoming European tour events in Newcastle, UK on April 28 and Leipzig, Germany on May 1. The matches include:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
* Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading