WWE Reveals Lineup For European Tour Events In Newcastle and Leipzig
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced four matches for upcoming European tour events in Newcastle, UK on April 28 and Leipzig, Germany on May 1. The matches include:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks
* Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
* Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos
