WWE Reveals Live Event Lineups After Recent Draft

WWE has announced several live event lineups for May and June, which reflect the new rosters after the recent WWE Draft.

May 21 – Hampton, VA:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight

* Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

* Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship

* Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

June 4 – Manchester, NH:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight

* Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

* Natalya vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Plus The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins

June 18 – Charleston, WV:

* Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Usos (w/Solo Sikoa)

* Plus: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.