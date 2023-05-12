wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Live Event Lineups After Recent Draft

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced several live event lineups for May and June, which reflect the new rosters after the recent WWE Draft.

May 21 – Hampton, VA:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight
* Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship
* Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship
* Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

June 4 – Manchester, NH:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight
* Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship
* Natalya vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
* Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
* Plus The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins

June 18 – Charleston, WV:
* Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
* Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Usos (w/Solo Sikoa)
* Plus: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.

