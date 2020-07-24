WWE’s [email protected] action figure reveals continued on Friday with looks at some new figures including Rob Gronkowski and John Morrison. You can see a preview image of the two in the below tweet. Gronkowski, Morrison, Keith Lee, The Viking Raiders, Kyle O’Reilly, Kevin Owens, and Rocky Johnson are all parts of the Elite Collection 80 and 82, the full gallery of which is here.

As noted on Wednesday, the first [email protected] reveals were for WWE Elite Collections 78 and 79 and included Kofi Kingston, Matt Riddle, R-Truth with the 24/7 title, Naomi with the glowing Smackdown women’s title, Drake Maverick, Superstar Billy Graham, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Xavier Woods with the UUDD title, and Bobby Fish.