WWE Reveals Name of New Stable as ‘RETRIBUTION’

The new mysterious stable of chaosbringers in WWE has a new name: RETRIBUTION. As reported, a mysterious group of five guys appeared on Raw taking out a power generator that caused problems for the Raw broadcast.

WWE has announced that the group is named RETRIBUTION, as you can see below:

Chaos reigned on Monday night’s edition of Raw, and we now know the name of the group behind it.

The lights were cut out at several points during the show, including the United States Championship Match between Apollo Crews and MVP, as well as audio issues leading to microphone trouble for several Superstars throughout the night. Many thought the technical glitches were due to a storm in the area, but security footage revealed later in the night told a different story.

Video showed a group of masked assailants tossing Molotov cocktails at the WWE Performance Center’s power generator, setting it on fire.

WWE.com has learned that the faction behind the attack is calling themselves RETRIBUTION.

Little else is known about RETRIBUTION, aside from the fact that causing chaos seems to be their sole motivation.

