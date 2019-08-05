WWE Reveals ‘New Development’ in Investigation Into Roman Reigns Attack

– The Roman Reigns forklift attack storyline has more twists and turns than — well, their usual storylines, anyway. And now it has another. WWE has updated the article about their investigation into the incident where Reigns was nearly crushed by falling scaffolding, and it sounds ominous.

While the “preliminary investigation” apparently found that the forklift was not secured, it was later determined to be “specifically caused by a forklift driver error.” Monday’s update adds a new wrinkle in the fact that “As a part of an ongoing investigation, it has been discovered that WWE’s regular forklift operator had taken the day off from work due to illness.”

We’re likely to find out more about this mysterious assault on Smackdown.