WWE News: WWE Reveals New Feature On Seth Rollins’ Journey To Extreme Rules, AJ Styles And Others Laugh At Brock Lesnar Diss, Fans Polled On Elias

– WWE has posted a mini-documentary about Seth Rollins journey to his Iron Man match with Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

– During the WWE-Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic=Con yesterday, a fan made a diss against Brock Lesnar which got the entire panel (including AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Matt Hardy along with Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from Mattel) to crack up. At one point, Hawkins was asked who he’d like to break his losing streak against, and he said Lesnar. Then the entire panel was asked who they wanted to wrestle who no longer works for WWE, and a fan shouted, “Brock Lesnar!”, which caused everyone to laugh.

Styles said his dream match would be Shawn Michaels, while Zack Ryder said Edge, Matt Hardy said Randy Savage, Becky Lynch said Bull Nakano and Hawkins said Chris Candido.

He added: “My favorite wrestler is Chris Candido. I had the chance to train with him for one day… I really admired how hard he worked. He was able to have a good match with anybody, he was very versatile. That would be my pick. It’s very random, but it’s the truth.”

Hardy then came up with a second answer: “A dream match for me would be to bring Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to the Hardy compound and face them in the BEASTLY DELETION. And maybe I’ll throw Paul Heyman’s ass into the Lake of Reincarnation, he’d come back as a photographer.”

– WWE fans were polled on which Elias milestone they were most looking forward to. 76% voted for his first title win and the rest voted for his debut album that arrives on Tuesday.