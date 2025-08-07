– WWE has revealed newly advertised matchups for the upcoming Road to Clash in Paris Tour taking place in the UK later this month. As previously reported, CM Punk was recently added to the upcoming UK tour.

CM Punk will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title on August 23 in Liverpool, UK. Here are the featured matchups advertised for M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on August 23:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. CM Punk

* Women’s World Title Fatal Four-Way Match: Naomi (c) vs. Asuka vs. Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Also advertised to appear: LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Sami Zayn, Penta, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, My Family Tree, Bayley, The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), and more.

Here’s the advertised lineup for WWE Live at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, UK on August 24:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & Penta Vs. The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio – Six Man Tag Team Match.

* Women’s World Title Fatal Four-Way Match: Naomi (c) vs. Asuka vs. Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Also scheduled to appear: LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, MFT, Bayley, and more.

Here’s the lineup for WWE Road to Clash in Paris at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK on August 26:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & Penta vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Also set to appear: Jimmy & Jey Uso, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu, MFT, Giulia, and more.

Here’s the lineup for WWE Road to Clash in Paris at the First District Arena in Leed, UK on August 27:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & Penta vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Also set to appear: Jimmy & Jey Uso, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu, MFT, Giulia, and more.

And lastly, here’s the advertised lineup for WWE Road to Clash in Paris at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on August 28:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & Penta vs. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* Also set to appear: Jimmy & Jey Uso, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu, MFT, Giulia, and more.