– Technically, the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con or Comic-Con International isn’t being held this year. However, companies are still revealing new material and products that were scheduled for Comic-Con, and virtual panels are being held through [email protected], which kicks off today. WWE and Mattel have now revealed some new WWE action figures, which you can view below.

The figures include the WWE Elite Collections 78, 79, and more. New Elite Collection figures include Kofi Kingston with some pancakes, Matt Riddle with a jacket and flip-flops, R-Truth with the 24/7 title, Naomi with the glowing Smackdown women’s title, Drake Maverick, Superstar Billy Graham with two alternate heads, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Big E with pancakes, Xavier Woods with the UUDD title and a trombone, and Bobby Fish. Finally, there will be an Elite two-pack that includes Bret Hart with a WCW Monday Nitro shirt and the steel plate from his angle with Goldberg. Also, there’s a new Goldberg figure in the set with the WCW US title belt. You can check out that complete photo gallery HERE.

The Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel is scheduled for tomorrow (July 23) at 3:00 pm EST for [email protected]