wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Reveals New RAW Theme Song, Nikki Cross Games On UpUpDownDown, WWE Now Looks At Four Horsewomen Tweets

September 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw

– WWE has officially announced that Skillet’s song “Legendary” will be the new theme song for RAW, replacing Papa Roach’s “Bound for Greatness.” As we previously reported, WWE is planning to bring back opening videos for both RAW and Smackdown. Smackdown’s theme song is expected to be “Are You Ready” by AC/DC.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Nikki Cross playing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for the Super Nintendo.

– The latest WWE Now looks at the recent tweets back and forth between the Four Horsewomen:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading