WWE News: WWE Reveals New RAW Theme Song, Nikki Cross Games On UpUpDownDown, WWE Now Looks At Four Horsewomen Tweets

– WWE has officially announced that Skillet’s song “Legendary” will be the new theme song for RAW, replacing Papa Roach’s “Bound for Greatness.” As we previously reported, WWE is planning to bring back opening videos for both RAW and Smackdown. Smackdown’s theme song is expected to be “Are You Ready” by AC/DC.

It's time to show your full potential. "Legendary" by @skilletmusic is an Official Theme Song of #RAW. pic.twitter.com/9Fpq5w7YVN — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2019

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Nikki Cross playing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for the Super Nintendo.

– The latest WWE Now looks at the recent tweets back and forth between the Four Horsewomen: