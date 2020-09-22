WWE Reveals New Wine Collection Launching Next Month

– WWE has announced a special wine collection inspired by WWE Superstars, including The Undertaker and The Ultimate Warrior in collaboration with Wines That Rock. The wines will be available starting Thursday, October 22. Fans can preorder the wines now at WWEWines.com> here’s the full announcement on the product launch.

New WWE Collection of Wines Set to Launch

New York, NY – September 22, 2020 – Wines That Rock, the entertainment and lifestyle wine company, today announced the first two releases in its new WWE Wines collection featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker® and WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®. They will be available for pre-sale beginning today via wwewines.com with a shipping date of Thursday, October 22 in time for the holiday season.

Both unique offerings make up a collection of individually numbered, special vintages of limited-edition wines developed in collaboration with WWE. The wines were specifically chosen to represent each Superstar’s unique personality and will feature individually numbered labels, unique glass, dynamic artwork, and the winemaking talents of 2020 Wine Enthusiast’s ’40 Under 40 Tastemaker’ Andrew Nelson.

“We knew these bottles would look amazing and be perfect for collectors and fans alike but wanted the quality of the wine to ultimately be the real winner here,” said Wines That Rock winemaker Andrew Nelson. “For The Undertaker’s Limited-Edition 30 Barrel Series, we used 100% premium Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California aged in oak. For The Ultimate Warrior, we looked to Mendocino County for a high quality, full bodied and flavorful Zinfandel.”

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive ring entrances and larger-than-life personality. The powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California. The bottles will feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colors.

“It was an amazing experience to collaborate with the team at Wines That Rock on this special Ultimate Warrior wine project,” said Dana Warrior. “From the quality of the wine, to the unique bottle, label and signature wax colors, it was clear they were committed to capturing his essence and honoring his legacy with impeccable attention to every detail.”

The Undertaker Limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series is a premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine consisting of a 30-barrel production run honoring his 30-year anniversary with WWE. Each bottle is marked with an individual number and the barrel it came from, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using his signature purple color while featuring a unique tombstone shape and glow-in-the-dark label.

As both bottle series are numbered, all collectors who purchase WWE wines during the first two weeks of the launch will be added to the WWE Wines priority list and will receive special early notice on all future releases.

“Our collaboration with WWE has taken our creative and winemaking teams to a new level. Working together with their team to define the first two releases has been fun personified,” said Wines That Rock’s Senior Project Manager Heather Hudson. “Our goal is always to create premium, limited-edition wines that we as fans want to own. These first two releases for WWE Wines are stellar! To quote WWE’s Ultimate Warrior – Live Strong, Act Bold, Be Brave. Nothing’s too hard to do, ALWAYS BELIEVE!”

As part of its Rock ‘N Roll tradition, Wines That Rock has also produced one-of-a-kind branded electric guitars for both The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker. For additional details, including a special Sweepstakes opportunity, please visit wwewines.com.