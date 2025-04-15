wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Poster For Next Month’s Backlash
April 15, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the poster for next month’s Backlash PPV. You can see the poster below for the show, which Triple H posted to Twitter. The WWE CCO wrote:
For every #WrestleMania moment… there is a backlash.
#WWEBacklash is live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10th.”
For every #WrestleMania moment… there is a backlash. #WWEBacklash is live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10th. pic.twitter.com/z2i6y04I0r
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Trashes CM Punk for Taking Money ‘From Some Billionaire’s Kid’ in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Segment Unraveled
- Matt Hardy Thinks Death Riders Storyline Has Run Its Course
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match