wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Poster For Next Month’s Backlash

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the poster for next month’s Backlash PPV. You can see the poster below for the show, which Triple H posted to Twitter. The WWE CCO wrote:

For every #WrestleMania moment… there is a backlash.

#WWEBacklash is live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10th.”

