wrestling / News
WWE Reveals New Roman Reigns ‘Needle Mover’ Shirt
December 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has revealed a new Roman Reigns T-shirt on the official WWE Shop, and it includes the “Needle Mover” phrase that Reigns used following the success of SummerSlam, which was the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam ever.
The shirt is currently available for purchase on WWE Shop for $27.99.
You can view the shirt below.
Roman Reigns new shirt pic.twitter.com/3QjKlYG9r9
— ‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) December 17, 2021
