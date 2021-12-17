wrestling / News

WWE Reveals New Roman Reigns ‘Needle Mover’ Shirt

December 17, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown, Jeff Hardy

WWE has revealed a new Roman Reigns T-shirt on the official WWE Shop, and it includes the “Needle Mover” phrase that Reigns used following the success of SummerSlam, which was the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam ever.

The shirt is currently available for purchase on WWE Shop for $27.99.

You can view the shirt below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading