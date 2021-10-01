WWE Reveals Rules For 2021 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft kicks off tonight on Smackdown, and WWE has announced the rules including when the changes will take effect. WWE posted a video today with Megan Morant breaking down the rules for the Draft, which will run on tonight’s Smackdown and then Monday’s Raw.

The draft will see half the roster eligible to be drafted tonight and half eligible on Raw, though specific names were not revealed. Raw, Smackdown, and NXT talent is available to be frafted, and undrafted stars will be free agents able to sign with the brand of their choice after.

The roster changes will not take effect until October 22nd, the day after WWE Crown Jewel.