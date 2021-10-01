wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Rules For 2021 WWE Draft
The WWE Draft kicks off tonight on Smackdown, and WWE has announced the rules including when the changes will take effect. WWE posted a video today with Megan Morant breaking down the rules for the Draft, which will run on tonight’s Smackdown and then Monday’s Raw.
The draft will see half the roster eligible to be drafted tonight and half eligible on Raw, though specific names were not revealed. Raw, Smackdown, and NXT talent is available to be frafted, and undrafted stars will be free agents able to sign with the brand of their choice after.
The roster changes will not take effect until October 22nd, the day after WWE Crown Jewel.
.@MeganMorantWWE breaks down the rules for the #WWEDraft which begins TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
📺 8/7c @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/HhwyGJb3Tq
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Update on Attendance and Google Interest For WWE Extreme Rules
- Cody Rhodes On Bryan Danielson Being One of the Last ‘Super-Organic’ Talents In WWE, Danielson’s Match With Kenny Omega
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It