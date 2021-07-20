WWE Reveals ‘Summer of Cena’ Schedule of Upcoming John Cena Appearances

– Following his return at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, John Cena has a full summer schedule planned with WWE. WWE.com has announced the Summer of Cena, with all the dates and shows Cena will be appearing throughout July and August.

During last night’s Raw, John Cena announced that he’d be facing Universal champion Roman Reigns next month at SummerSlam. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. Cena’s next appearance is scheduled for this Friday, July 23 for SmackDown. Here’s the full list of Cena’s summer WWE appearances:

Friday, July 23: SmackDown — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, July 24: Supershow — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sunday, July 25: Supershow — KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Monday, July 26: Raw — T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Friday, July 30: SmackDown — Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Saturday, July 31: Supershow — Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sunday, August 1: Supershow — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Friday, August 6: SmackDown — Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Saturday, August 7: Supershow — Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Monday, August 9: Raw — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Friday, August 13: SmackDown — BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Saturday, August 14: Supershow — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, August 15: Supershow — Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Friday, August 20: SmackDown — Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam — Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada