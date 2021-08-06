WWE Reveals Talent Schedule For SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets

WWE has announced the talent schedule for their virtual meet & greets for SummerSlam weekend. The company announced that the following sessions will kick off next weekend:

Big E.: August 13th (1 PM ET)

The Miz: August 16th (2 PM ET)

Seth Rollins: August 17th (12 PM ET)

Finn Balor: August 18th (11 AM ET)

Adam Cole: August 18th (5 PM ET)

Alexa Bliss: August 23rd (11 AM ET)

Tickets for the meet & greets go on sale tomorrow at 12 PM ET and run $149.