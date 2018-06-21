WWE Reveals Title Change Spoiler From NXT Tapings

– WWE has announced a spoiler on a title change that took place during the NXT tapings on Thursday night. As noted in the full spoiler report, The Undisputed Era recaptured the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles by beating Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

The Undisputed ERA regained the NXT Tag Team Championship from Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) during tonight’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University.

The championship bout was a rematch of Moustache Mountain’s title victory over Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly, which will air Tuesday as part of the NXT U.K. Championship special on WWE Network.