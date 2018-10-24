Various News: WWE Reveals The Top 10 205 Live Matches, Nick Jackson Says Wrestlers Deserve Health Insurance Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– WWE has revealed their list of the top 10 WWE 205 Live matches through the first 99 episodes of the series…

10. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar vs. TJP – Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine No.1 Contender to Cruiserweight Title: Feb. 7, 2017

9. Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick – Street Fight: May 23, 2017

8. Mustafa Ali vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese vs. Kalisto – Gauntlet Match: April 24, 2018

7. Rich Swann vs. TJP: July 4, 2017

6. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. TJP: March 27, 2018

5. Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong: March 13, 2018

4. Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: May 29, 2018

3. Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak – 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: July 18, 2017

2. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali: Jan. 23, 2018

1. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy – No Disqualification Match: July 3, 2018

– A fan on Twitter posted that wrestlers should get health insurance through the company they work with and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks agreed…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…