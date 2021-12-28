WWE Reveals Its Top 25 Matches Of 2021

WWE has revealed its Top 25 Matches of 2021 list, which features a variety of main roster and NXT matches, including Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36, and much more.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel was chosen as the best match of the year, with Belair vs. Banks, and Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs Daniel Bryan on WestleMania 37 Night 2 rounding out the top three.

Here’s the full list from WWE: