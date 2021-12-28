wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Its Top 25 Matches Of 2021
WWE has revealed its Top 25 Matches of 2021 list, which features a variety of main roster and NXT matches, including Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36, and much more.
Edge vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel was chosen as the best match of the year, with Belair vs. Banks, and Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs Daniel Bryan on WestleMania 37 Night 2 rounding out the top three.
Here’s the full list from WWE:
25. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)
24. RK-Bro vs. The Usos – Champions vs. Champions Match (Survivor Series)
23. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Crown Jewel)
22. Roman Reigns vs. Edge – Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
21. WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT UK Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver – Night 1)
20. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro – Universal Championship Match (WrestleMania Backlash)
19. Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray & Cora Jade vs. Team Toxic – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)
18. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)
17. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Cesaro (WrestleMania – Night 1)
16. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Last Man Standing Match (SmackDown, July 2)
15. Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. King Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. John Morrison – Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
14. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez – Last Woman Standing Match (NXT New Year’s Evil)
13. Finn Bálor vs. Pete Dunne – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day)
12. Edge vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (SummerSlam)
11. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Kevin Owens – Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match (Raw, Oct. 25)
10. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison (WrestleMania – Night 1)
9. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns – Triple Threat Match (Raw, Sept. 20)
8. Team Black & Gold vs. Team 2.0 – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)
7. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
6. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)
5. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)
4. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT UK Championship Match (NXT TakeOver 36)
3. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Championship Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania – Night 2)
2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania – Night 1)
1. Edge vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Crown Jewel)
