WWE Reveals Travis Scott Collaboration With the Cactus Jack x WWE Collection
– WWE announced a new collaboration with rapper Travis Scott, aka “Cactus Jack.” The new Cactus Jack x WWE Collection will be dropping for a limited capsule collection on Friday, April 18. Curated by Scott, the new release includes exclusive apparel and a run of Topps Chrome trading cards featuring Cactus Jack, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and more.
Additionally, the merch and Topps Trading Cards will be available tomorrow (April 17) at WWE World starting at 12:00 pm PST in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will also be available at WrestleMania 41 while supplies last. You can view the new collection below:
BREAKING: Exclusive @trvisXX Cactus Jack WWE merch and @Topps Trading Cards will be available tomorrow at 12pm PT at #WWEWorld! pic.twitter.com/lnlLys6TMz
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025
