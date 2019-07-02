WWE Reveals Updated Card For Peru Live Event

– WWE has set the card for their upcoming show in Lima, Peru next month. According to PWInsider, local advertising has the following matches set:

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick

* New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade