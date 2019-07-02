wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Updated Card For Peru Live Event
July 1, 2019
– WWE has set the card for their upcoming show in Lima, Peru next month. According to PWInsider, local advertising has the following matches set:
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery
* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick
* New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
* Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler
* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
