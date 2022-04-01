wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Wrestlemania Set In New Video With Dude Perfect, Michael Cole & Pat McAfee
April 1, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the set for this year’s Wrestlemania in a new video featuring Dude Perfect, Michael Cole & Pat McAfee. Dude Perfect is a sports-comedy group that includes Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones. Wrestlemania 38 happens at AT&T Stadium tomorrow and Sunday night. It will be available on PPV, Peacock, in movie theaters and at all Dave & Buster’s locations in the US.
