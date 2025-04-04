wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Fenix Merchandise On Sale, Behind the Scenes Of WrestleMania Album, Booker T vs. Eddie Guerrero WCW Match
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE already has Rey Fenix merchandise for sale ahead of his debut on tonight’s Smackdown. The company has shirts, masks and more for the incoming Lucha Bros. on sale here.
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full Behind the Scenes video looking at WrestleMania: The Album:
– The WCW Vault posted the full Eddie Guerrero vs. Booker T match from WCW/nWo Uncensored 1998 for the WCW TV Championship:
