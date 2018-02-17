WWE News: Rey Mysterio Says He’d Accept an Offer to Face AJ Styles in WWE ‘Right Away,’ Sheamus Set for Appearance in Phoenix on Monday

– As previously reported, WWE.com has a released a “Fantasy Warfare” video this week taking a look at what it would be like if Rey Mysterio battled AJ Styles. Rey Mysterio then responded to the video on his Twitter account, and you can check out his response below.

According to Mysterio, he would accept the offer for a match against AJ Styles in WWE “right away!” In a recent interview, he also named AJ Styles as someone he’d be interested in working with if he ever went back to WWE. You can read more on that RIGHT HERE.

How fast would you buy your ticket to see @AJStylesOrg go toe-to-toe with former World Heavyweight Champion @reymysterio? pic.twitter.com/9BqBBk46Hs — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2018

Can’t answer on how fast to buy the tickets, but what I can answer is on how fast would I accept….Right Away!! https://t.co/wsbp5CMx5j — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) February 17, 2018

