WWE Announces Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez’s Opponents for Mexico City Supershow

– WWE previously announced that Rey Mysterio would team up with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez for an upcoming live event in Mexico City next month. Today, the WWE Español Twitter account has announced the opponents for Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez at the upcoming WWE Supershow that’s scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Per the announcement, Velasquez and Mysterio will face Andrade and Drew McIntyre in a tag team matchup. The card will be held at the Mexico City Arena on Nov. 30. You can check out the updated lineup below.

* Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

* Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre and Andrade with Zelina Vega

* Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn

* Relevos Australianos Rules: Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana