wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio On Playlist, Liv Morgan Sneaker Shopping, Xavier Woods Plays WWE 2K22
– WWE Playlist’s most recent episode features Rey Mysterio, described as follows:
Watch Rey Mysterio in rare showdowns against Shawn Michaels, Sabu and more Superstars.
– Complex posted a video featuring Liv Morgan going sneaker shopping, described as follows:
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about her favorite Air Jordans, John Cena’s sneakers, and the custom sneakers she wears in the ring.
– UpUpDownDown posted Episode 11 of Xavier Woods’ WWE 2K22 MyRise playthrough, described as:
After winning the Mixed Match Challenge, King Zero earned himself a week as SmackDown General Manager! What does he have planned for himself … and should The Bloodline keep a close eye out with the King in-power?
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Who Is Backstage
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io