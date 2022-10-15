WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston

– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.

Later in the show, Mysterio appeared in the Intercontinental Championship #1 contender’s match to replace Karrion Kross, who had been injured earlier in the night in a car accident and attack by Drew McIntyre. Mysterio beat Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa to earn the title shot.

– Sami Zayn picked up a win over Kofi Kingston on tonight’s show, with Jey Uso helping Zayn pick up the victory: