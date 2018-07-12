Quantcast

 

WWE & Rey Mysterio Still Negotiating, WWE Doesn’t Want Him Working All In

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey Mysterio has not signed with WWE, but the discussions are close enough that they’ve talked about what commitments he has and doesn’t have left. Mysterio wants to drop his Crash heavyweight title before signing with WWE (likely to Bestia 666), but it seems All In is another major point of discussion between the two sides. Mysterio wants to do the show, but WWE would rather he not work the event.

