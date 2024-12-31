WWE News: Rey Mysterio Accepts Tag Team Challenge From New Day, Judgment Day Get New Entrance Theme

– Rey Mysterio has agreed to face the New Day in a tag team match. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Mysterio agree to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with an unnamed partner, as he was upset with Woods and Kingston turning their backs on Big E.

No word as of yet on who his partner will be.

– Judgment Day came out to a new entrance theme on Raw. The group came out for a match with the War Raiders and Damian Priest on Monday’s show with the new theme, as you can hear below.

Priest and the War Raiders got the win after Priest hit Dominik Mysterio with a South of Heaven for the pinfall.