WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s Tallest Opponents, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– The new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Rey Mysterio’s tallest opponents. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch “The Ultimate Underdog” Rey Mysterio battle The Great Khali, The Undertaker and more 7-footers.”

– UpUpDownDown has shared Xavier Woods’ latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough video:

