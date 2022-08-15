wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s Tallest Opponents, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
– The new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Rey Mysterio’s tallest opponents. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch “The Ultimate Underdog” Rey Mysterio battle The Great Khali, The Undertaker and more 7-footers.”
– UpUpDownDown has shared Xavier Woods’ latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough video:
