WWE News: Rhea Ripley On After the Bell, NXT Stars Try Not To Fail At Delicate Tasks
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley is the guest on the latest episode WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley joins Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick to discuss her title win at WrestleMania, her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and her life as a member of The Judgment Day.
– NXT stars Wes Lee, Gigi Dolin, Trick Williams and more appeared on the REACT Channel for a “Try Not To Fail” challenge doing delicate tasks:
