wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah & Robert Stone, Damian Priest Addresses Cameron Grimes
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted highlights from the Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah & Robert Stone match on tonight’s NXT Great American Bash.
– Also posted was the following video in which Damian Priest addresses Cameron Grimes’ actions from last week:
