WWE News: Rhea Ripley & CM Punk Attend Netflix Event, New Trish Stratus Shirt
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley and CM Punk were at Netflix’s 2025 slate showcase on Thursday. You can see pics of the two at the Next on Netflix event in Los Angeles below. PWInsider reports that the WWE stars were presented as important as everyone else who was part of the presentation, which included the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, The Duffer Brothers and more.
– WWE Shop has released a 25th anniversary Trish Stratus T-shirt, which you can check out here. Stratus is in Indianapolis for WrestleCon this weekend; there is no word on whether she’ll be making an appearance at the Royal Rumble.
