WWE News: Rhea Ripley Promotes Elimination Chamber in Australia, The Rock On Hart to Heart
– Rhea Ripley did an interview promoting WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia early next year. You can listen to the interview with the Allan & Carly radio show below:
– Peacock has released a clip of The Rock appearing on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show:
