wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Promotes Elimination Chamber in Australia, The Rock On Hart to Heart

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

– Rhea Ripley did an interview promoting WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia early next year. You can listen to the interview with the Allan & Carly radio show below:

– Peacock has released a clip of The Rock appearing on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show:

Rhea Ripley, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Elimination Chamber

