WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos

– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.

The match is the first intergender match in WWE TV since May 31st, 2021 when Shayna Baszler defeated Reginald.

– Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins teamed up for the first time since the start of the year on tonight’s show to take on The Usos. Owens and Rollins, who were partners on the heel side in the months before WrestleMania 38, joined forces to face The Usos and picked up the win. After the match, Sami Zayn came into the ring and stared off with Owens, but ultimately backed away: