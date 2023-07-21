wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Names Her Favorite Thing to Do With Dominik Mysterio, Baron Corbin On After the Bell

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– Rhea Ripley answered a fan question about her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio, and the answer is probably what you think it is. The WWE NXT Twitter account shared a preview of Ripley’s appearance on UpNXT, in which she reads the fan question and then gives a censored answer:

– Baron Corbin is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:

Fresh off his big return to NXT, Baron Corbin returns to the podcast to discuss why he wanted to go back to where his WWE journey began, his attitude after 11 years in WWE and his rivalry with Chef Reactions. Plus, Corey and Kevin give their thoughts on Jey Uso’s SmackDown address and share an interesting theory behind LA Knight’s growing popularity.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After the Bell With Corey Graves, Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading