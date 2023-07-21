wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Names Her Favorite Thing to Do With Dominik Mysterio, Baron Corbin On After the Bell
– Rhea Ripley answered a fan question about her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio, and the answer is probably what you think it is. The WWE NXT Twitter account shared a preview of Ripley’s appearance on UpNXT, in which she reads the fan question and then gives a censored answer:
TOMORROW @RheaRipley_WWE answers the internet…#WWENXT #UpNXT pic.twitter.com/VovapVn5G6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 20, 2023
– Baron Corbin is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:
Fresh off his big return to NXT, Baron Corbin returns to the podcast to discuss why he wanted to go back to where his WWE journey began, his attitude after 11 years in WWE and his rivalry with Chef Reactions. Plus, Corey and Kevin give their thoughts on Jey Uso’s SmackDown address and share an interesting theory behind LA Knight’s growing popularity.
