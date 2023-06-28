wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Makes NXT Appearance, Joe Coffey Says Stacks Betrayed Tony D’Angelo
– Rhea Ripley made a trip to NXT on Tuesday night, appearing on this week’s show. Tuesday night’s episode was week two of NXT Gold Rush, and Ripley appeared in a couple of backstage segments of the show.
The Judgment Day member first appeared backstage to warn Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to stay out of Judgment Day business, lest they become Judgment Day business. Later in the show, Jacy Jayne was knocked down by Lyra Valkyria for talking trash behind Lyra’s back, and Ripley walked up to Jacy to mention that Lyra wasn’t one to be messed with:
😳😳😳@RheaRipley_WWE just sent a message to @Carmelo_WWE and @_trickwilliams to stay out of The Judgment Day’s business…#NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/kLrZuUEk7Q
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2023
– The saga of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks took another turn this week, as Joe Coffey revealed that Stacks was seeking up upend his boss. D’Angelo remains in jail on due to the charges against him, and Coffey showed up for visitation to note that Stacks told him to just lay low for a week when it appeared that Stacks had actually abducted him. In audio that Coffey played, Stacks said that he was tired of being the underboss. The Gallus member then walked out leaving D’Angelo shell shocked:
What is going on?!?!
Did @Channing_WWE set @TonyDangeloWWE up?????@Joe_Coffey #NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/M9ywMMHGKT
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2023
