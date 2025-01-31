wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Finds Poster For Lookalike Contest, Royal Rumble Superstore
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley located a lookalike contest for herself in Indianapolis for this weekend. The WWE Women’s World Champion posted to Twitter to share her amusment at finding the poster for the event, which takes place on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Rumble in the city:.
No word on whether she’s going to try and enter.
💀🤣 #RoyalRumble2025 pic.twitter.com/O9Az0ngQTn
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 30, 2025
– WTHR in Indianapolis posted a story on their YouTube account about the Royal Rumble Superstore opening ahead of the weekend:
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Monty Brown Not Becoming The TNA World Champion At The Height Of His Popularity
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)