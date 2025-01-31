WWE News: Rhea Ripley Finds Poster For Lookalike Contest, Royal Rumble Superstore

– Rhea Ripley located a lookalike contest for herself in Indianapolis for this weekend. The WWE Women’s World Champion posted to Twitter to share her amusment at finding the poster for the event, which takes place on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Rumble in the city:.

No word on whether she’s going to try and enter.

– WTHR in Indianapolis posted a story on their YouTube account about the Royal Rumble Superstore opening ahead of the weekend: