wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Finds Poster For Lookalike Contest, Royal Rumble Superstore

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley 7-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Rhea Ripley located a lookalike contest for herself in Indianapolis for this weekend. The WWE Women’s World Champion posted to Twitter to share her amusment at finding the poster for the event, which takes place on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Rumble in the city:.

No word on whether she’s going to try and enter.

– WTHR in Indianapolis posted a story on their YouTube account about the Royal Rumble Superstore opening ahead of the weekend:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, WWE Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading