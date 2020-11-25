WWE News: Rhea Ripley Segment Set For Tonight’s NXT, Undertaker and Steve Austin Try WWE’s Undertaker Wine

– Rhea Ripley is set for an appearance on tonight’s NXT to discuss her loss to Io Shirai last week. WWE sent an email out per Fightful) with an updated card, which noted that Ripley will “address the NXT Universe following her NXT Women’s Championship loss to Io Shirai last Wednesday.”

– An extra from Sunday’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring the Undertaker is online, with Taker and Steve Austin trying WWE Wines’ Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon: