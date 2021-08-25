WWE News: Rhea Ripley Talks WrestleMania Entrance, New UpUpDownDown Videos, Mia Yim’s Resident Evil Gameplay

– Rhea Ripley discussed her big WrestleMania 37 entrance during a new extra clip from WWE 24. You can see the clip below, described as follows:

“Rhea Ripley talks about how she accidentally mistimed her WrestleMania entrance with Ash Costello and New Year’s Day in this bonus scene from WWE 24.”

– UpUpDownDown has released a couple new videos. You can see the videos below, with DaParty playing Giant Connect 4 and UpUpDownDown Vs. featuring Dragon Ball FighterZ:

– Mia Yim’s latest Resident Evil Village gameplay video is online as well: