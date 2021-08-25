wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Talks WrestleMania Entrance, New UpUpDownDown Videos, Mia Yim’s Resident Evil Gameplay
August 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley discussed her big WrestleMania 37 entrance during a new extra clip from WWE 24. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
“Rhea Ripley talks about how she accidentally mistimed her WrestleMania entrance with Ash Costello and New Year’s Day in this bonus scene from WWE 24.”
– UpUpDownDown has released a couple new videos. You can see the videos below, with DaParty playing Giant Connect 4 and UpUpDownDown Vs. featuring Dragon Ball FighterZ:
– Mia Yim’s latest Resident Evil Village gameplay video is online as well:
