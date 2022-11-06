wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Badass Moments, Latest Smackdown In Three

November 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at the top badass Rhea Ripley moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”

– The latest Smackdown In Three video is online, as you can see below:

