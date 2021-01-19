wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Shares Classic Promo, Stock Closes Down

January 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ric Flair RAW

– Ric Flair has a video he wants fans to remember for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Nature Boy posted a clip of his classic promo as he was leading up to his retirement when he played as if he was going to have to hang it up, and then turned it around and said he would never retire and would only retire when he was dead in the ring:

– WWE’s stock closed at $50.83 on Monday, down $0.85 (1.64%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.57% on the day.

