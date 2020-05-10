wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricky Steamboat Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas, Full 2011 Money in the Bank Match
May 10, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Ricky Steamboat. You can see the video below:
– WWE also posted video of the full 2011 Money in the Bank ladder match, which featured Kane, Sin Cara, Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater and Sheamus:
