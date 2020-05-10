wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricky Steamboat Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas, Full 2011 Money in the Bank Match

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Steamboat World Championship Wrestling 4-15-1989

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Ricky Steamboat. You can see the video below:

– WWE also posted video of the full 2011 Money in the Bank ladder match, which featured Kane, Sin Cara, Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater and Sheamus:

