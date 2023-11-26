wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Is Glad Gunther Won At Survivor Series, Bianca Belair & More On Women’s WarGames Match
– Ricochet may have had his battles with Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, but he’s glad Gunther beat Miz at Survivor Series. Ricochet took to Twitter after Gunther picked up the win, writing:
“Lowkey glad he won.”
– Bianca Belair, Michin and Beth Phoenix all took to Twitter to comment on the Women’s WarGames match, which saw Belair’s team beat Damage CTRL. Belair wrote:
“All the girls came thru tonight!
I’m proud of us!
WAR GAMES!”
Meanwhile, Michin and Phoenix posted about the match as you can see below:
Ladies showing out, doing what they do best. Kickin ASS #SurvivorSeries
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 26, 2023
I LOVE @Iyo_SkyWWE
— THE GLAMAZON (@TheBethPhoenix) November 26, 2023
