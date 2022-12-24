wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Gets Stitches After Smackdown Match, This Week’s Smackdown In Three
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Ricochet had a rough go of it in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight that aired on last night’s Smackdown, sharing pics of the stitches he got after the bout. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account, writing:
“6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal. #SmackDown”
– WWE posted this week’s Smackdown In Three video, looking at last night’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
- WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule
- William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working Opposite DOOM, Using Steel Chairs & Having Memory Lapses Now