WWE News: Ricochet Gets Stitches After Smackdown Match, This Week’s Smackdown In Three

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Ricochet Image Credit: WWE

– Ricochet had a rough go of it in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight that aired on last night’s Smackdown, sharing pics of the stitches he got after the bout. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal. #SmackDown”

– WWE posted this week’s Smackdown In Three video, looking at last night’s show:

