wrestling

WWE News: Riddle Beats Xavier Woods With RKO On Raw, New Eva Marie Vignette

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Riddle Xavier Woods

– Riddle pulled out his tag partner’s finisher to get a win over Xavier Woods on tonight’s Raw. The show saw Riddle face Woods in a singles match, and Riddle hit an RKO to get the win. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE also aired the following vignette promoting Eva Marie’s upcoming Raw return:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eva Marie, RAW, Riddle, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading