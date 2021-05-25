wrestling
WWE News: Riddle Beats Xavier Woods With RKO On Raw, New Eva Marie Vignette
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Riddle pulled out his tag partner’s finisher to get a win over Xavier Woods on tonight’s Raw. The show saw Riddle face Woods in a singles match, and Riddle hit an RKO to get the win. You can see a clip from the match below:
– WWE also aired the following vignette promoting Eva Marie’s upcoming Raw return:
