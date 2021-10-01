WWE News: Riddle On This Week’s After the Bell, Roman Reign’s Drafts On WWE Playlist, New Tag Title Replicas

– Riddle is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

“Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle returns to the show to discuss the art of talking trash, his desire to have an aura, and why you shouldn’t let The Viper write your apologies. Plus, Corey and Vic discuss the week that was WWE Extreme Rules, Raw and NXT 2.0.”

– WWE Shop has released new replica titles for the “Ruthless Aggression” era Smackdown and Raw Tag Team Championships. You can check them out here and here.

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all the times Roman Reigns was drafted in honor of tonight’s WWE Draft: