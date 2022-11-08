WWE News: Riddle Teams With New Day Against The Bloodline, Elias Faces Otis

– The New Day got a partner to battle The Bloodline on WWE Raw in the form of Matt Riddle. Ahead of the Usos and New Day’s match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Smackdown, the two teams went toe-to-toe on the mic. Riddle came down to the ring and asked all the participants to hit his bongos. When Jey wasn’t down for it, the segment turned into a six-man tag match with the Bloodline coming out victorious.

– Otis battled Elias tonight’s show, with the American Alpha member getting the win: