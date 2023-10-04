WWE News: Ridge Holland Appears On NXT, Kelani Jordan Advances In Women’s Breakout Tournament

– Ridge Holland came to his Brawling Brute brother Butch’s aid on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Butch and Tyler Bate reunite to take on Gallus in tag team action. The British Strong Style duo won the match, but Gallus attacked immediately after the bell. Holland came down to the ring to make the save, which marks his first appearance on the brand since being called up to Smackdown.

– Kelani Jordan was the first person to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament tonight, defeating Izzi Dame: